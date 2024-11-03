Khulna JP office vandalised

Protesters vandalised the Jatiyo Party office in Khulna's Dakbangla area yesterday evening.

Sheikh Munir-ul-Gias, officer-in-charge of Khulna Police Station, said a group of agitated individuals attacked the JP office around 6:00pm. They threw bricks at the building, removed two plastic chairs, and set them on fire.

While the identities of the attackers remain unknown, police efforts to identify them are ongoing, he added.

According to witnesses, the mob arrived at the Dakbangla intersection as part of a procession. After crossing the intersection, they broke the signboards of the JP's district office in Khulna.

The group then entered the office, vandalising furniture, including chairs and tables, before taking the broken items outside and setting them ablaze.

They then left the area, chanting slogans against JP leaders.

On Thursday evening, unidentified individuals set fire to the Jatiyo Party central office in Dhaka's Kakrail area.

Eyewitnesses said a group of people -- many wearing helmets and armed with sticks -- entered the JP office through the main entrance. Chanting slogans, they tore down banners and festoons, vandalised furniture, and set fire to the building's front and several rooms.