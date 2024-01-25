Khasru gets bail in one case

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday secured bail in one more case filed with Paltan Model Police Station over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

He has now secured bail in nine cases, according to his lawyers.

However, the magistrate rejected his bail petition in another case filed with Ramna Model Police Station over the attack on the chief justice's residence on October 28.

Khasru therefore cannot walk out of jail, said his lawyer Md Asaduzzaman.