Khasru gets bail in four more cases

A Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in four cases filed over political violence centring the October 28 BNP rally in Dhaka.

Md Tofazzal Hossain, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, passed the order after his lawyer submitted separate petitions, seeking bail in two cases filed with Paltan Model Police Station and another two filed with Ramna Model Police Station.

The magistrate will also hear the bail petitions of four other cases on January 21, said a sub-inspector at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

Yesterday, the BNP leader was shown arrested in eight cases and separate petitions were filed with the court by the defence.

Khasru was produced before the court during yesterday's hearing.

On January 17, he secured bail in two violence cases filed with Paltan Model Police Station.

On January 14, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, the chief metropolitan magistrate, set yesterday for hearing on Amir Khasru's petitions in eight cases.

On January 8, the High Court directed him to accept, hear and dispose of the bail petitions of Khasru.