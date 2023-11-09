Khasru among four BNP leaders sent to jail after remand

Four BNP leaders, including its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, were sent to jail today on completion of their different terms of remands in connection with three separate cases.

Three others are BNP's Vice Chairmans Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Barrister Shahjahan Omar, and its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam rejected the bail petitions of Khasru and Swapan and sent them to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj after they were produced before it on the expiry of their six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of constable Amirul Islsm Parvez in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28.

Detectives detained Khasru and Swapan in Gulshan area on November 3.

On October 28, police filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir a prime accused in the case.

Meantime, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi today rejected the bail petition of Dudu and sent him to jail after he was produced before it on completion of his three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clashes on October 28.

Detectives arrested Dudu in Dhaka's Cantonment area on November 6.

Barrister Shahjahan Omar was also sent to jail today after completion of his four-day remand in connection with a case filed over torching vehicles in the city's New Market area on November 4.

A team of DB police picked up Shahjahan Omar from the city's area on November 5.