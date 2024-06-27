Khaleda's sentence suspension every six months a trick by govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today alleged that the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentence every six months is a calculated tactic of the government to prolong her incarceration and retain control over her fate.

"Khaleda Zia spent over two years in a dilapidated and deserted prison. Then she was taken to PG hospital [BSMMU] where she didn't receive any treatment... Finally, she was brought home with the suspension of her sentence. There's another trick here," he said.

Explaining the tactic, Fakhrul clarified that the BNP chief's sentence is not decreasing because the government has been suspending it every six months. "The sentence will be reinstated when they deem it necessary... this is another manoeuvre. It means prolonging the imprisonment further."

He made these remarks while addressing a rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan Central Office, organised by Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a pro-BNP platform.

The rally demanded the unconditional release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital since June 22.

Fakhrul said Khaleda was sentenced in false and fabricated cases to remove her from politics.

He called upon the people from all walks of life to actively participate in the government for the unconditional release of Khaleda and to raise their voice against her unjust imprisonment."