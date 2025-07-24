Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for medical check-up

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital early today for a medical check-up.

She reached the hospital around 1:48am after leaving her Gulshan residence "Firoza" at 1:18am, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

Responding to a query, Sayrul said, "We hope she will return home after the urgent tests are completed."

Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, her personal physician and a member of the BNP standing committee, said Khaleda visited the hospital for a check-up as advised by her medical board.

The BNP chief last visited the same hospital on June 19 this year for a check-up.

Khaleda returned home on May 6 after four months in London, where she received advanced treatment at a hospital and stayed at the residence of her son and BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Since her return, she has been under the supervision of a medical board led by Evercare specialist Prof Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.

Prior to her London trip, she last visited Evercare Hospital on September 12 last year.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from multiple health complications for several years. She has been receiving treatment at her home under the supervision of a medical board consisting of specialists from both Evercare Hospital and her personal team of doctors.