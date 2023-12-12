Khaleda Zia taken to CCU from cabin

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from the cabin yesterday.

"Khaleda Zia was moved to the CCU from the cabin around 6:30pm," said AZM Zahid Hossain, a medical board member of the former prime minister.

On October 26 of this year, a three-member team of doctors, who came from the US to provide treatment to Khaleda Zia, operated on her.

She was transferred to the CCU based on the recommendations of her medical board, according to Zahid, also a personal physician of Khaleda.

Earlier, on September 23, Khaleda was transferred to the cabin from the CCU.

The 78-year-old is suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

On August 9, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling seriously ill at her Gulshan residence, Feroza, as decided by her medical board.

Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later that year, she was found guilty in another corruption case.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order, suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.