Khaleda Zia 'source of inspiration'

Says Fakhrul as BNP leaders call on party chief on Eid

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, senior leaders of the BNP paid a courtesy visit to party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence tonight.

Following the meeting, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke to reporters, terming the gathering a moment of great joy for the party's central leadership.

"You all know that ever since the fascist Awami League government came to power, they have kept our leader, Begum Khaleda Zia, under house arrest. When she moved between prison and hospital before returning home, we could not meet her properly," Fakhrul told the reporters.

He added that since her release, it has become a tradition for BNP standing committee members to meet her during Eid.

"Today's meeting is an incredibly joyful moment for us, especially for the national standing committee members," he said.

Describing the BNP chief as a source of strength, Fakhrul said, "We always find new inspiration from our leader, under whose leadership BNP has achieved many successes and who has brought qualitative change in the country's politics."

He said Khaleda Zia's "unwavering faith in democracy" was evident in her words, and she remained convinced that democratic governance was essential for the welfare of the country and its people.

"Today, we met her and are leaving with great satisfaction. A few senior leaders will meet her later, after which she will spend time with her family members," Fakhrul said, adding that the BNP chief's health has improved.

Fakhrul also conveyed Eid greetings from Khaleda Zia to the people.

"She has sent Eid greetings and love to the nation and has asked for prayers for herself and the country," he said.

When asked about any political discussions during the meeting, particularly regarding the national election timeline, Fakhrul declined to comment.

Among those who visited Khaleda were standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Jamir Uddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selima Rahman, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, and AZM Zahid Hossain.

Vice-chairpersons Mohammad Shahjahan, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain, and Abdul Awal Mintoo were also present.Additionally, advisory council members Abdul Halim and Maj Gen (retd) Fazle Elahi Akbar joined the gathering.