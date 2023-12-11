Khaleda Zia moved back to cabin from CCU

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was brought back to the cabin tonight from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of a medical board formed for the former prime minister, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Earlier around 6:30pm, she was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from the cabin.

On October 26, a three-member team of US doctors made an emergency intervention on Khaleda Zia for her liver cirrhosis.

She was transferred to the CCU based on the recommendations of her medical board, according to Zahid, also a personal physician of Khaleda.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year, the last being on September 23.

The 78-year-old is suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.