Khaleda Zia likely to return home from hospital tomorrow

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is likely to return to her home tomorrow after 5 months as she is set to be discharged from hospital in the afternoon.

"The medical board will meet tonight. Tomorrow afternoon, if everything goes according to schedule, she will be able to return to her Gulshan home," Khaleda's physician AZM Zahid Hossain told The Daily Star.

The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for the last five months. She was admitted to the hospital in August last year with various health complications.

"Her [Khaleda] physical condition is now steady," AZM Zahid Hossain told the newspaper.

Party insiders said necessary arrangements have been made at the BNP chairperson's home to continue her treatment there.