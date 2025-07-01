Khaleda Zia to deliver speech marking anniversary of July uprising

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will give a virtual speech today at a programme organised to mark the anniversary of July-August mass uprising.

The programme titled "Mass Uprising 2024: National Unity and Democratic Journey" will begin around 3:00pm at the Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia will join the event as the chief guest.

Her son, BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, will also join virtually from the London to inaugurate the programme.

Party leaders said the event is being held to commemorate the last year's movement. Families of those who lost their lives will be honoured, and the party will try to send a message of unity and continued struggle among its supporters.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend as the special guest, while Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi will chair the event as the head of the anniversary organising committee.

Family members of the martyrs who were killed during the uprising will share their experiences at the event.

Senior leaders and members of BNP's national standing committee will also be present.