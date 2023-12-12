Politics
Staff Correspondent
Tue Dec 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 02:57 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Khaleda taken to CCU, then back to cabin

Staff Correspondent
Tue Dec 12, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 02:57 AM

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was brought back to the cabin tonight from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of a medical board formed for the former prime minister, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, around 6:30pm, she was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from the cabin.

On October 26, a three-member team of US doctors made an emergency intervention on Khaleda Zia for her liver cirrhosis.

She was transferred to the CCU based on the recommendations of her medical board, according to Zahid, also a personal physician of Khaleda.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year, the last being on September 23.

The 78-year-old is suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
election commission
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচনে ১৩ দিনের জন্য সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েনের পরিকল্পনা ইসির

আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত হবে।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বেনাপোলে ৬ দিন পর খালাস টিসিবির ৯০ মেট্রিক টন পেঁয়াজে ধরেছে পচন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification