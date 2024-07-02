Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence this evening after receiving treatment, including the implantation of a pacemaker in her chest, for 10 days at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

"Madam [Khaleda] was discharged from the hospital as per the medical board's advice. The board made the decision after reviewing her health condition and the latest medical reports," said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP chairperson's physical condition is now stable after the pacemaker implantation.

"Doctors will continue to provide her with treatment at home as before," he added.

BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said the BNP chief left the hospital at 5:30pm and arrived home around 6:40pm.

Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare in an ambulance at around 3:30am on June 22 after she suddenly fell ill at her Gulshan residence.

A team of specialist doctors, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, successfully implanted a pacemaker in her chest the following day.

Khaleda, a former prime minister, aged 79, has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment frequently at the hospital.