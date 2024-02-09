Khaleda returns home after check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned to her Gulshan residence after completing health check-up at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

The check-up, which lasted around five hours, was carried out on the advice of the members of her medical board.

Khaleda Zia left the hospital by car at 11:38pm and arrived at her residence at 12:05am, her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain told journalists at her Gulshan office.

"Khaleda Zia was taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) where several of her medical tests were done as per the medical board's recommendations," Zahid said.

"After completing her check-ups, she was prescribed new medications. Since Khaleda Zia felt well until 11:30pm, she has been taken home on the advice of the medical board," he added.

He said that Khaleda Zia will need to visit the hospital periodically for tests that cannot be conducted at home.

He said that her "well-being is temporary".

The medical board members emphasised the need for advanced treatment abroad.

"The sooner Khaleda Zia is taken abroad for advanced treatment, the better for her," said Zahid.

He said that Khaleda Zia's family members and party leaders hope the obstacles to her travel abroad will be removed soon.