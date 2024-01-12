Khaleda returns home after 155 days in hospital

After five months of treatment, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was discharged from Evercare Hospital in Dhaka yesterday evening.

"She was discharged around 5:00pm and returned to her Gulshan residence at 6:50pm, confirmed Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the party's media cell.

"Under the direction of the medical board, Khaleda Zia will continue receiving medical care at her home."

Since her conditional release in 2020, the former prime minister has been receiving treatment at the hospital under the supervision of a 15-member medical board since August 9.

Khaleda's personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, accompanied her as she entered her residence.

He said members of her medical board reviewed her overall condition and decided to discharge her as she is now stable.

"The physical condition of the BNP leader is much more stable now. Besides, she had been in the hospital for a long time. Considering all these factors, she was allowed to go home."

Hearing the news, party leaders and activists gathered at the BNP chief's Gulshan office.

The 78-year-old has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and diseases of the kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

On February 8, 2018, Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Later, she was found guilty in another graft case the same year.