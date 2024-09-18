Politics
Wed Sep 18, 2024 06:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 07:12 PM

Khaleda returns home after 6 days in hospital

Wed Sep 18, 2024 06:59 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 07:12 PM
Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is returning to her residence in Gulshan today after spending six days under treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital.

Khaleda left the hospital for home around 6:25 pm, and reached her home around 7:04pm, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a staff of BNP chairperson's media wing.

Thousands of party activists, along with senior BNP leaders, are escorting Khaleda's convoy back to her Gulshan residence.

She was admitted at the hospital around 1:40am on September 12 for urgent medical tests.

