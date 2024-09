BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to return to her Gulshan residence from Evercare Hospital today after six days.

Khaleda Zia will depart from the hospital between 5:30pm and 6:00pm, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a staff of BNP chairperson's media wing.

The former prime minister was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of September 12, around 1:40am for urgent medical tests.