Khaleda to go abroad for treatment soon: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said their party's ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia will soon be sent abroad for advanced medical treatment.

"On the occasion of Madam's (Khaleda's) birthday, I would like to give you good news that we have decided to send Madam abroad for treatment very soon if Allah blesses her," Fakhrul said.

He made the remarks while speaking at a doa and milad mahfil arranged by BNP on the ground floor of its Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka, marking the 80th birth day of Khaleda Zia.

Fakhrul urged BNP leaders and supporters to pray for Khaleda's swift recovery and safe return to Bangladesh after receiving treatment abroad.

The BNP leader said Khaleda is still receiving treatment at the hospital with serious ailments.

Though the BNP chief's birthday was on Thursday, Fakhrul said they are observing it a day later as she herself has long been not celebrating this on August 15, demonstrating her political courtesy and tolerance.

Fakhrul praised Khaleda Zia for her enduring commitment to democracy, highlighting her sacrifices and leadership during challenging times.

After the assassination martyred president Ziaur Rahman, he said Khaleda took the leadership of the party amid a critical time as the autocratic ruler Ershad who usurped power tried to eliminate the party.

Just from a housewife, Fakhrul said she took to the streets and united people and established democracy by ousting the autocratic ruler in 1990.

He said Khaleda not only became the prime minister thrice but also led the nation during all the crises of the country.

"We have to follow our leader who immensely contributed to the country and our party. She is so courageous that she still did not budge even an inch from her stance on democracy and people's rights."

Khaleda's personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said she has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for 46 days. "Her condition can be said to be somewhat stable for the last two days. We are now initiating the process to send her abroad.

BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia turned 80 yesterday (Thursday).