Khaleda doing fine after successful procedure: Fakhrul

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is doing fine after undergoing a successful hepatic procedure at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said yesterday.

"As you all know, three expert doctors arrived here from abroad. They were able to perform the (TIPS) procedure successfully yesterday (Thursday) evening," he said.

TIPS stands for transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt, which is a procedure to create new connections between two blood vessels in the liver and relieve the high blood pressure in the portal vein that often occurs in people with liver cirrhosis.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Fakhrul said Khaleda is now staying in the CCU of the hospital.

"Doctors are talking to her... so far, her condition is good," he said.

On Thursday evening, the visiting three US specialist doctors -- Hamid Rabb, Christos Georgiades, and James PA Hamilton from Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine -- conducted the special TIPS procedure on Khaleda to stop water accretion in her stomach and chest and bleeding in her liver.

They decided to complete the procedure on Khaleda after assessing her health and medical test reports.

The BNP chairperson has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital since August 9.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

On October 9, the BNP chief's medical board at Evercare Hospital said the former prime minister's life is at risk because of a lack of proper treatment to stop water accretion in her stomach and chest, internal bleeding, and infections caused by her liver cirrhosis problem.