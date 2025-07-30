Politics
Khaleda to contest polls from Feni: Abdul Awal Mintoo

The BNP vice chairman is hopeful of early election depending on court ruling on caretaker system
BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo has said party chief Khaleda Zia will contest the upcoming national election from Feni.

"She will be elected from Feni because she is now in good health," Mintoo told reporters after a views-exchange meeting organised by the Feni district administration today.

Referring to discussions with BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London, Mintoo said, "A statement has been issued at the state level. In light of that, we want to believe the election will be held in the first week of February."

He added, "I think, considering the current situation of the country, the election may be held even before February. Because there is a pending case in the Supreme Court regarding the caretaker government. If a caretaker government is introduced, the election must be held within 90 days."

Mintoo also said, "If the election is held this way, BNP will win. If the election is held within December, we hope our party leader, madam, [Khaleda Zia] will also contest from Feni. She will win the election."

