Khaleda Cases: Charge framing hearing deferred until Apr 24

A Dhaka court yesterday set April 24 for hearing on charge framing of 11 cases, including a sedition case, filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Judge (in-charge) Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed the date, said APP Tapash Kumar Pal. The adjournment came following petitions submitted by the defence, citing different reasons.

Khaleda Zia, who is out of jail following an executive order from the government, is now unwell and is staying at her Gulshan residence.

Among the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the rest was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War.