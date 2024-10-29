Khaleda to be taken to UK for treatment if her health allows

Preparations are underway to take BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to London, UK for further treatment.

"Everything depends on her health condition. She will be flown to to UK if her health allows to travel," said Zahid Hossain, the former prime minister's physician and also a BNP standing-committee.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.