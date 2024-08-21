Politics
Wed Aug 21, 2024 07:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 07:40 PM

Politics

Khaleda back home after over a month at hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her residence in Gulshan today after more than a month's treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital.

Having been under house arrest for the past five years, this is the first time that she will go home as a free person following a presidential pardon earlier this month.

She was acquitted of all charges against her following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Thousands of party activists and senior leaders escorted her home as she left the hospital around 7:00pm, said Shayrul Kabir Khan, a BNP media cell member.

Suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lungs, heart, and the eyes, the 79-year-old former prime minister was admitted on July 8.

She will soon be sent abroad for advanced medical treatment, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on August 16.

