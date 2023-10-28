Kamal made emeritus president of Gono Forum

Gono Forum council yesterday elected Dr Kamal Hossain as its emeritus president for life after he resigned from the post of party president.

One of the architects of the country's constitution, Kamal had been the Gono Forum president for 30 years since its founding in 1993, said party leaders.

A Gono Forum special council held at the Jatiya Press Club unanimously elected Mafizul Islam Khan as the party president and Mizanur Rahman as general secretary, said Mizanur.

At the council, a party leader read out Kamal's written statement.

Kamal in the statement said he, along with the party members, worked together to resolve the national crises since the formation of Gono Forum.

"But considering my age and physical condition, it is not possible for me to actively perform my duties as the president anymore. Amid such a situation, I am withdrawing from all political activities and also resigning from the post of Gono Forum president.

"However, I will try to contribute as much as I can for the country and the nation," said Kamal, who is 86.

The veteran politician rose to prominence when he, along with some other eminent lawyers, defended Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Agartala Conspiracy Case. He was arrested by the Pakistan army during the Liberation War in 1971.

Following Bangladesh's independence, Kamal served in Bangabandhu's government in several capacities, including as the minister of law, minister of petroleum and minerals, and the minister of foreign affairs.

He ran in the 1981 presidential election as the Awami League candidate but lost to Justice Abdus Sattar.

He left AL in 1992 after he had differences of opinion with top AL leaders on several issues. He founded Gono Forum the following year.

Ahead of the December 2018 general election, Kamal formed a new alliance called Jatiya Oikya Front with the BNP and several other political parties. But the alliance became dysfunctional after it lost the election.