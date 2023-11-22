Kalyan Party chairman announces new alliance Jukto Front

Bangladesh Kalyan Party Chairman Major General (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim today announced the formation of a new political three-party alliance called "Jukto Front".

The two other parties included in the Jukto Front are Bangladesh Jatiya Party and Bangladesh Muslim League, he said at a press conference held at the city's Jatiya Press Club.

All three parties are registered with the Election Commission.

Addressing the press conference, he also said the new alliance will participate in the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7 next year under the present government.

Ibrahim also declared himself the president of Jukto Front.

"Jukto Front is preparing to contest from 100 constituencies in the next election," he said.

He said the date of submission of nomination papers may be delayed. According to the election schedule announced last Wednesday, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30.

When asked why he left the simultaneous anti-government movement with BNP and other political parties and formed a new alliance, Ibrahim said he had not been able to speak in favour of people in the last 16 years.

He argued that it was necessary to go to parliament to speak for the people, which is why he wants to go to the polls.

Asked about participating in the election under the present government despite having long demanded for a neutral election-time government, Ibrahim said he still wants to hold polls under a caretaker government.

Jatiya Party (Matin) Secretary General Zafar Ahmed Joy, Bangladesh Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Julfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, were present at the press conference, among others.