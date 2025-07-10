July declaration: BNP sends back the draft to govt with its inputs

The BNP has sent its recommendations on the draft of the July Declaration to the government, a senior party leader confirmed early today.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, told The Daily Star at 12:30am that the draft had been sent to the party on July 8 by Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud via WhatsApp on behalf of the interim government.

"The recommendations were finalised after analysing the draft during Standing Committee meetings held at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan on Tuesday and Wednesday night," he said.

Both meetings were presided over virtually by BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman from London.

Salahuddin would not reveal the contents of the recommendations but said the party had sent its formal response to the government yesterday.

On February 12, BNP submitted its opinion about the July Declaration after the government sought its recommendations.

"After that, they did not provide any feedback," he said after last night's standing committee meeting.

He said Wahiduddin Mahmud is coordinating with BNP over the matter.

Earlier, Mahmud told The Daily Star that progress was being made on the issue.

"The government is taking more opinions so that it becomes widely acceptable and reflects the aspirations of the people," he added.

On December 28 last year, the Students Against Discrimination and the National Citizens' Committee declared that they would unveil the "Proclamation of the July Uprising" at the Central Shaheed Minar on December 31, sparking widespread political debate.

Initially, the interim government denied involvement. But on December 30, the chief adviser's press secretary said the government itself would draft the proclamation based on national consensus. That same day, student and citizen groups launched the "March for Unity" programme, demanding the declaration be made public by January 15.

Later, the government circulated the draft among political parties for feedback. Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus also began consultations with political parties to finalise it.

However, progress stalled.

On June 30, injured protesters held a sit-in near the CA's residence, demanding action. The National Citizen Party, which was formed by that time, threatened to unveil the declaration itself if the government failed to do so by August 5.

Sources said the draft declaration outlines the transition to democracy and traces Bangladesh's long struggle for freedom, starting from the 1947 independence from British rule, 23 years of exploitation under Pakistani rulers, and the 1971 Liberation War.

It also recounts the 2024 mass protests that escalated into an uprising, leading to the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her escape to India.

The draft further calls for justice for genocide and crimes against humanity and the looting of state assets under the Awami League regime.

Sources said several other topics were discussed at BNP's Standing Committee meetings. They include US tariffs on Bangladeshi products, reserved women's seats in parliament, and election reforms.

The BNP expressed concern over the 35 percent US tariff on goods imported from Bangladesh and called on the US government to reconsider its decision.

According to party sources, Salahuddin Ahmed presented a report on the National Consensus Commission's dialogue with political parties regarding reforms at yesterday's meeting.

The commission's meetings have reportedly led to consensus on raising women's reserved seats in parliament from 50 to 100, though disagreement remains over the election method. The BNP supports the current system and opposes the proportional representation electoral system.

Two Standing Committee members said many reforms had already been agreed upon and urged the government to implement them without delay.