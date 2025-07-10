July declaration: BNP ‘finalising’ its response

Say sources

The BNP is scrutinising a draft of the July declaration after the government sent it to the party, seeking its opinion, said sources.

According to insiders, the party's Standing Committee held two meetings last Tuesday and Wednesday night to analyse the draft and suggested some modifications to it.

Both meetings were held at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan and were presided over virtually by acting chairman Tarique Rahman from London.

According to sources, BNP leaders expressed that, like the students, they too want the "July Declaration" to be announced quickly, and they are evaluating the matter with sincerity.

BNP will send the draft back with its recommendations within a day or two, they added.

Sources said that Wahiduddin Mahmud, interim government's adviser on planning and education, has been coordinating the issue with BNP.

"Progress is being made, and a draft is underway, but more opinions need to be taken into account for this joint effort so that it becomes widely acceptable and reflects the aspirations of the people," Mahmud told The Daily Star.

On December 28 last year, the Students Against Discrimination and the National Citizens' Committee declared that they would unveil the "Proclamation of the July Uprising" at the Central Shaheed Minar on December 31, sparking widespread political debate.

Initially, the interim government denied involvement. But on December 30, the Chief Adviser's press secretary announced that the government itself would draft the proclamation based on national consensus. That same night, student and citizen groups launched the "March for Unity" programme, demanding the declaration be made public by January 15.

Later, the government circulated the draft among political parties for feedback. Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus also began consultations with political parties to finalise it.

However, progress stalled.

On June 30, injured protesters held a sit-in at the CA's residence, demanding action. The National Citizen Party, which was formed by that time, threatened to unveil the declaration themselves if the government failed to do so by August 5.

Sources said the draft declaration outlines the transition to democracy and traces Bangladesh's long struggle for freedom, starting from the 1947 independence from British rule, 23 years of exploitation under Pakistani rulers, and the 1971 Liberation War.

It also recounts the 2024 mass protests that escalated into an uprising, leading to the ouster of the then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent escape to India.

The draft further calls for justice for genocide, crimes against humanity during the Awami League regime and the looting of state assets committed by the regime during their 16-year-long rule.

It is known that several new issues have been incorporated into the previous draft.

Sources said several other topics were discussed in BNP's Standing Committee meetings. They include US tariffs on Bangladeshi products, reserved women's seats in parliament, and election reforms.

The BNP expressed concern over the 35 percent US tariff on goods imported from Bangladesh and called on the US government to reconsider its decision.

At the meeting, Salahuddin Ahmed presented a report on the National Consensus Commission's dialogue with political parties regarding reforms.

The commission's meetings have reportedly led to consensus on raising women's reserved seats in parliament from 50 to 100, though disagreement remains over the election method. The BNP supports the current system and opposes the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

Two Standing Committee members said many reforms had already been agreed upon and urged the government to implement them without delay.