‘July Charter’ will fail without legal foundation

Says Akhter Hossen

Akhter Hossen, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), yesterday warned that the "July Charter" would fail to meet people's aspirations for freedom if it lacks a proper legal basis and implementation.

Speaking at a press conference at the NCP's temporary office in Dhaka's Banglamotor, Akhter said, "If the Consensus Commission does not announce a new constitutional proposal through a Constituent Assembly election to incorporate the July Charter into the constitution, it's a failure."

The press conference was organised to share NCP's observations on the draft of the July Charter.

Akhter said there was no point for the NCP to sign a "failed charter".

He also said the Commission had retracted from the proposals of the National Constitutional Council (NCC). For the sake of consensus, the NCP agreed with the modified proposals, he noted.

Highlighting the necessity of a new constitution, the NCP member secretary said, "No court can challenge the new constitution. That is why, if we enact a new constitution and include the reform proposals in it, only then the court will not be able to challenge it."