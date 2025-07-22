July Charter must be made in 10 days

Says Prof Ali Riaz

Emphasiaing the urgency of reaching a national consensus within the next 10 days, National Consensus Commission Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz has said they feel obligated to complete the National Charter, popularly known as the "July Charter", by July 31.

"A few issues remain to be discussed, and one or two days may be allocated for that. But on some matters, we simply cannot move forward without making decisions," he said during his opening speech yesterday, the 16th day of the second phase of dialogue with political parties.

Meanwhile, after an air force jet crashed on Milestone College in the capital's Uttara, which killed students and injured many others, the commission postponed yesterday's talks, which were held at the Foreign Service Academy.

The topics of the discussion were allowing the prime minister to hold multiple posts and the fundamental principles of state governance.

Stressing the urgency of concluding the dialogue, Prof Riaz said, "You must now say clearly whether you agree or disagree on these points. Since we have allowed the submission of notes of dissent from the beginning, any party may disagree.

"Such disagreements will be mentioned in the National Charter along with the parties' explanations. If needed, you may briefly state your positions, but we cannot engage in prolonged discussions any longer.

"We are now at the decision-making stage. We must take a position through a defined process."

Regarding the introduction of an upper house in parliament, he said, "Whether we will have a bicameral legislature or not is currently under consideration based on your [political parties] feedback. We hope to come to a decision on this within the next couple of days."

Prof Riaz said majority of political parties agreed with the revised proposal on the caretaker government.

"Some parties may still have minor suggestions or feedback. We have requested that you organise and submit those suggestions to us by today [yesterday], so that we can present them tomorrow and try to reach a decision or we must make decisions ourselves."

He reminded attendees that the commission has only 10 days left, including yesterday, to finalise the process. "We've already discussed many issues; the rest will be addressed as well."

Highlighting the significance of the political dialogue, he said, "In the preliminary stage, you agreed or disagreed on many matters. We consider crucial areas like state structure, system of governance, and principles of good governance.

"We have presented them again for further discussion. On eight such issues, consensus has been built, although in some cases, notes of dissent have been recorded."

Prof Riaz said, "We must decide within the next 10 days. Where consensus is possible, we shall have it. Where disagreement remains, it will remain. If the majority supports a decision, we cannot dismiss it simply because of disagreement. There is no position from us that says it should be abandoned."

He added that they have presented these issues because they consider these essential for state structure reform. "If we evaluate them properly, we can reach a unified position within 10 days and formulate the National Charter. If your cooperation continues, we can come to that unified point."

Chief adviser's Special Assistant Monir Hayder presided over the session.

Commission members -- Safar Raj Hossain, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Iftekharuzzaman, and Ayub Mia -- were also present.

During yesterday's talks, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed reiterated his party's position, saying that the prime minister should also serve as the leader of parliament to ensure the legislature functions effectively.

He added, "There should be flexibility to allow a party chief to become the prime minister. The ruling party should decide which of their lawmakers is going to be the prime minister."

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant General Secretary Hamidur Rahman Azad said his party opposed the PM's dual roles as a party chief.

Tipu Biswas, chief coordinator of the Jatiya Gano Front, said a person becomes an autocrat while working as the premier and a party chief.

Mushtuq Hosain, presidium member of Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, said the prime minister could be the leader of the parliament but must not hold the post of a party chief.

Amar Bangladesh Party, Gano Forum, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Nizam-e- Islami Party, Rashtra Sangskar Andolan, among others, supported that the proposal that the prime minister and the leader of the parliament could be the same person.

But representatives of the parties strongly recommended that the prime minister must not hold the position of a party chief.

National Citizen Party Joint Convener Javed Rasin said a party chief must resign from the post before taking oath as the prime minister.

Representatives of the Communist Party of Bangladesh and Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist) supported that a party chief must not be the PM, but they suggested not including this provision in the constitution.