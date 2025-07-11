July 11 was first resistance day of mass uprising: Asif Mahmud

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said July 11 was the first resistance day of the 2024 mass uprising.

"The first blood of the 2024 mass uprising was shed at Cumilla University on July 11, when police of then-fascist regime launched a brutal and unprovoked attack on the students of the university.

"The students, after that, organised a fierce resistance and blockaded the Dhaka-Chattogram highway until 11:00pm that night. It played a significant role in fuelling the nationwide movement that followed," he said while addressing a memorial meeting organised at Cumilla University marking the anniversary of the police attack last year.

Asif declared the day the First Day of Resistance of the 2024 mass uprising.

He further said that, like in July, he hopes the students of Cumilla University will always stand for truth and justice.

In response to the students' demands, he also announced the donation of three buses for the university.

The event was presided over by the university's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Haidar Ali, while Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Masuda Kamal attended it as a special guest.

During the 2024 mass uprising, the first police assault on protesters during the "Bangla Blockade" programme took place at Cumilla University on July 11.

Around 20 students were injured as police had opened fire, lobbed tear gas shells, and carried out baton charges on the demonstrators, he added.