Jubo League, Sramik League bring out 'machete procession' in Natore

A group of Jubo League and Sramik League leaders and activists in Natore's Singra upazila brought out a procession by brandishing sharp weapons, protesting extortion by Singra CNG-run Auto-Rickshaw Owners Association.

Singra Municipal Jubo League President Labu Hasan Johnny led the procession in Singra bus stand area this afternoon, reports our Natore correspondent.

However, protesters left the spot, soon after police reached there.

Meanwhile, some videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Labu alleged that Singra CNG-run Auto-Rickshaw Owners Association President Salim Reza and its General Secretary Ranju Ahmed have been extorting about Tk 50-70 per day from each auto-rickshaw drivers for a long time.

When asked about carrying machetes during the procession, Labu said, "My supporters thought I will come under attack, so they brought the weapons."

Contacted, Ranju said the association is approved by the government. There had been no problem in the past, but now the protesters are inciting drivers without any reason.

"They brandished weapons during the procession and vandalised our office, threatening to kill me," he claimed.

Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Singra Police Station, said police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.The police officer said he did not receive any written complaint in this regard.