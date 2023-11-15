Jubo League man murder: 3 BNP, Jamaat activists held in two districts

Rab has arrested three members of BNP and Jamaat in Rangpur and Gaibandha over the killing of a Jubo League leader in Sundarganj, Gaibandha.

Joynal Mia, 34, is a member of Sundarganj upazila convening committee of BNP; Maruf Mia, 25, senior vice president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal; and Mozammel Haque, 50, a Jamaat activist, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Arafat Islam, commander of Rab-13, today said they arrested them in separate drives in Gaibandha and Rangpur on Tuesday night.

He said Jahidul Islam, president of Sonaroy Jubo League unit, was stabbed on Shakhamara bridge in Sundarganj on November 12.

There had been a political rivalry between Jahidul and the arrestees.

A case was filed with Sundarganj Police Station over the killing.

The arrested persons have been handed over to the police station, said the Rab official.