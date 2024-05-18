Jubo League council held in Pirojpur for first time

Pirojpur district council of Jubo League, youth wing of Awami League, was held in the district today for the first time after its foundation in 1972.

The district unit Jubo League arranged the council at Pirojur Government High School ground around this noon, reports our local correspondent.

Jubo League's central committee chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash was present as the chief guest at the event.

Party's General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Awami League organizing secretary Altaf Hossain, Pirojpur district AL's president AKMA Awal, among others, were present on the occasion.

A cultural programme was also held on the occasion.