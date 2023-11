JS polls: AL nominates 20 from religious minority communities

The Awami League nominated 20 candidates from religious minority communities to contest the national election slated for January 7, 2024.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader today announced names of candidates for 298 constituencies for the 2024 national election in a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

The 20 candidates are Thakurgaon-1: Ramesh Chandra Sen; Dinajpur-1: Manoranjan Shil Gopal; Rangpur-3: Tushar Kanti Mandol; Kurigram-3: Shoumendro Prashad Pandey; Naogaon-1: Sadhan Chandra Majumder; Naogaon-3: Sourendra Nath Chakraborty; Jashore-5: Swapan Bhattacharjee; Magura-2 Biren Shikdar; Khulna-1: Noni Gopal Mondal; Khulna-5: Narayan Chandra Chanda; Barguna-1: Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu; Pirojpur-2: Kanai Lal Bishwash; Mymensingh-1: Jewel Areng; Netrakona-3: Asim Kumar Ukil; Munshiganj-3: Mrinal Kanti Das; Sunamganj-1: Ranojit Chandra Sarker; Comilla-7: Pran Gopal Datta; Khagrachari: Kujendralal Tripura; Bandarban: Bir Bahadur Ushoi Singh and Rangamati: Dipankar Talukdar.