JS passes Speedy Trial Bill amid protest of opposition

With the passing of the bill, the law becomes permanent; JP MPs say it may become a tool to oppress the opposition

The much-debated Speedy Trial (amendment) bill was passed in parliament today in a bid to make it a permanent legislation instead of increasing its tenure phase by phase.

The main opposition Jatiya Party strongly opposed the bill saying that the law is used to oppress opposition.

Three JP MPs -- Mujubul Haque Chunnu, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, and Masud Uddin Chowdhury -- who took part in the discussion on the bill demanded that the bill to be sent first to a committee for taking public opinion before passing it. But their proposal was rejected by a voice vote.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal placed the Bill which was passed by voice vote.

The Act was first enacted in 2002 for two years. Later, the duration of the law was extended in seven phases. The law was last amended in 2019 and its duration was extended. This law will expire on April 9.

The government has decided to make the law permanent without extending its duration. This decision was taken in the cabinet on January 29. After the approval of the cabinet, the bill was placed in parliament on February 29.

The bill does not propose any amendment other than making the law permanent. Therefore, the all the existing sections of the law will remain as it is now.

In a statement, the home minister said, the speedy trial act was enacted in 2002 in a bid to speedy trial of serious offences like extortion, creating obstacles during the movement of vehicles, damaging vehicles, destroying immovable and immovable property, robbery, banditry, creating terror and anarchy, buying tenders and to improve the law and order situation of the country.

Participating in the discussion of the bill, Chunnu said that when the BNP-Jamaat government passed the law in 2002, then opposition Awami League said it was an oppressive and black law. This law can harass citizens for political reasons or for any reason if the government wants.

"Now you have kept that law, why?" he asked, adding that "when you will be not in power, someone else will come to power and their intention might not be good."

Chunnu requested not to make the law permanent. Instead, increase the tenure of the law by one or two years.

"Otherwise, you might repent for it in the future," he said.

Hafiz Uddin said if anyone digs a hole, s/he has to fall into that hole. Today, BNP has fallen into that hole.

In reply, the home boss said the law is needed to maintain law and order.

"I think the purpose of the law was to give people instant justice. The main objective was to punish the criminals swiftly," he added.

The home minister said the bill is not intended to harm anyone. No political leader can say that h/she was punished under this law.