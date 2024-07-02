JS passes payment and settlement system bill

The Payment and Settlement System Bill, 2024 was passed in parliament today to bring banks and non-bank payment service providers under the legal framework to protect the interests of customers.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

According to the proposed law, no banking company can participate in any payment system, operate payment system or provide payment services in electronic currency without obtaining approval from Bangladesh Bank.

Violation of this shall be an offence and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or Tk 50 lakh fine or both.

Under the proposed law, no person, institution or company can issue or buy and sell "Prepaid Payment Instrument" without obtaining approval from Bangladesh Bank.

Without approval from Bangladesh Bank, any type of investment taking, lending, deposit or financial transaction through online or offline is prohibited.

If any person contravenes any other provision of this proposed law, or contravenes any order made or any condition imposed or any provision of any rule or regulation made thereunder, such contravention shall be an offence and shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 (three) years shall be punished with imprisonment, or with a fine not exceeding Tk 30 lakh, or with both.

Under this proposed law, all crimes will be cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

According to the objective of the law, there is no existing law regarding payment and settlement system in Bangladesh.

As there is no separate law in this regard, the banks are conducting activities by contracting with Bangladesh Bank under "The Contract Act, 1872" in order to comply with the regulations described for participating in various electronic transaction systems.

In addition, there is currently no law regulating the payment activities of non-bank financial institutions.