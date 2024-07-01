JS passes local govt amendment bill

New administrator appointment rules added

The Local Government (Union Parishad) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in Parliament today, introducing a provision for appointing administrators to union parishads after the elected representatives' five-year tenure expires.

LGRD Minister M Tazul Islam presented the bill, which was passed by voice vote.

The new legislation stipulates that the government can appoint administrators for up to 120 days after the end of a Union Parishad's tenure.

If an elected council cannot be formed due to natural calamities, this period can be extended by another 60 days. In special cases of pandemics or other special circumstances, the government can extend the period further.

With the proposed change, no Union Parishad chairman can remain in office beyond their term on any pretext. The current loophole allowing chairmen to stay in office past their term will be eliminated.

Also, the post of UP secretary has been changed to "UP Administrative Officer" under the new law.

As per the proposed law, the UP's elected body will have to hold its first meeting within 10 days of taking the oath, which was not required under the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act of 2009.

The first meeting is crucial, as it marks the official start of the five-year term.

The draft law also includes an increase in the penalty for the chairman or any member acting as chairman for failing to hand over the charge after tenure expiration, raising the fine from Tk 10,000 to Tk 50,000.

Union Parishad chairmen and members will receive government-fixed honorariums during their tenure, it added.

Through this, there will be no legal complications regarding allowance payments during periods of dismissal.

Under the new legislation, a competent officer or person will be appointed as an administrator to perform a Union Parishad's functions until a newly-elected council is formed. This measure is expected to curb the practice of delaying elections through litigation.

Furthermore, the bill emphasises the Union Parishad's role in managing village courts and maintaining law and order, aiming to enhance and expand the effectiveness of village court activities.