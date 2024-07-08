JS body wants know if its feasible to set up EPZs at 3 closed jute mills

The parliamentary standing committee on public undertakings today recommended to examine whether economic zones or hi-tech park can be established in three closed jute mill areas under Bangladesh Jute Mill Corporation.

The parliamentary watchdog also recommended to prepare a report through an expert team and give it to the government within the next three to six months.

The meeting was held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with ruling Awami League MP and chief of the standing committee Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.

In the meeting, BJMC said there are 25 jute mills under them.

In view of the government decision, the production activities of 25 mills were suspended from July 1, 2020. A decision to reopen the jute mills under private management on a contractual basis was also made.

So far, 14 mills have been leased out while negotiations are ongoing for some other mills.

The three jute mills under the city corporations are Latif Bawani Jute Mills and Karim Jute Mills located in Dhaka's Demra and Amin Jute Mills in Sholoshahar of Chattogram.