JP's Chunnu calls for AL-BNP dialogue

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu today called upon Awami League and BNP to hold dialogues to resolve the ongoing political crisis ahead of the 12th general polls.

The opposition MP also urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the initiative.

Chunnu said this while speaking on a point of order at the closing session of the 11th Parliament.

"As the daughter of the Father of the Nation, the prime minister has many responsibilities. I would request the premier so that she call upon all political parties to sit and discuss the election no matter who said what. The people of the country are asking for this," he added.

Chunnu also requested BNP come and sit at the table without any preconditions.

Referring to the incident of a cop getting killed on October 28, he said this cannot be tolerated.

He mentioned that several innocent people also died during the BNP-Jamaat's ongoing movement.

He said the Jatiya Party believes in fair and impartial elections.