JP won't quit polls as long as obstacle-free voting is ensured: Chunnu

Jatiya Party has no intention to exit the January 7 national election race if it is ensured that voters will be able to come to the polling centres and cast their votes without any obstacle.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said this today while talking to reporters at the party chairman's office in the city's Banani area.

Chunnu came up with the assurance following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's doubt on whether the main opposition in parliament would keep its word and stay in the electoral race.

The premier was taking at an unscheduled discussion with her colleagues on AL leaders running as independents and the main opposition in parliament yesterday.

Asked about it, Chunnu said, "I don't have any scope to talk regarding honourable Prime Minister's statement [on JP's participation in the election].

"I have no comment on whether PM trust us or not," he said.

"What we can say is that we have come to participate in the election, not to quit the polls," he added.

"We just demanded that the government and the Election Commission ensure that a congenial atmosphere is created in which voters will be able to come and cast their votes freely and without any obstacle. If this is ensured, we have no intention to come out of the election race."