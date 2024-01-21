JP a victim of conspiracies

Claims GM Quader

GM Quader, chairman of the Jatiya Party, yesterday said his party has been a victim of conspiracies for a long time.

"Jatiya Party has been subjected to various conspiracies at various times since leaving power in 1991," he said while talking to the media at his Senpara residence in Rangpur city in the afternoon.

He said JP's founding chairman HM Ershad was a very popular leader. But his rivals had tried to undermine his popularity in various ways.

GM Quader also ruled out the possibility of division in the party.

Regarding the opposition party, GM Quader said the Awami League and Jatiya party are two major parties in the parliament.

"As we (Jatiya Party) are the only party with 11 members, we hope Jatiya Party will be the opposition party in the parliament. If it doesn't happen, we will be the only party to criticise the government for the welfare of the country and people," he added.