JP sticking to its guns

Wants no ruling party candidates running in constituencies it won last time

Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in parliament, will stick to its demand to have the ruling Awami League candidates withdrawn from at least 23 constituencies, currently represented in the House by JP MPs, party insiders said.

It is being widely discussed within the JP that the party may quit the race if its demand is not met.

The decision on JP's seat-sharing with the AL for the January 7 election is likely to be finalised within a day or two, sources said.

JP candidates, especially its top leaders, are worried about their polls success as the AL is yet to reach a consensus with the party over seat-sharing.

Several JP leaders said party Chairman GM Quader's staying away from media and his silence on the election for about a month give the indication that the JP high-ups are closely observing the political situation.

On December 6, a high-profile JP delegation in a meeting with some top AL leaders demanded the ruling party share around 70 seats with it so that the JP nominees could have an easy sailing, a JP co-chairman had told The Daily Star.

However, both the AL and JP officially denied that any such discussion was held.

Speaking to reporters at the JP chairman's Banani office yesterday, party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said coming to an understanding over seat-sharing not only happens in Bangladesh, but also in other countries.

"In India, BJP didn't field its candidates in many constituencies. They either didn't nominate candidates for those seats shared with its alliance partners or extended their support to the nominees of other political parties as per unofficial understanding between parties.

"Such understanding is reached in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and other countries," he said.

Asked when the final decision on seat-sharing would be made, Chunnu said, "There is nothing to be considered as a final decision in elections or politics. Any decision may be made anytime."

About the JP's strategy on polls campaign, he said they would focus on unemployment, decentralisation of services from the capital, improvement of health care services and child rights protection in their election manifesto.

The AL has announced the names of its nominees in 298 constituencies and the JP in 287.

Statistics of the 2008, 2014, and 2018 election results show that JP candidates won only in those constituencies where the AL didn't field any candidates as per the understanding reached between them.

It is evident from those data that the JP does not have the strength to compete against the AL even if the polls are boycotted by BNP.

QUADER KEEPS MUM

JP insiders said party chief Quader is not appearing before the media for about a month since November 14. The party is facing a critical situation over seat-sharing with the AL which is one of the reasons for Quader's remaining silent.

"People from home and abroad are criticising us because just a month ago our chairman unequivocally said that there is no election atmosphere in the country. But the reality is we have decided to run which is contradictory to our previous stance," a JP leader said, wishing anonymity.

He said people through their social media posts are trolling us for the flip-flop over taking part in the polls.

To avoid any further controversy, the JP chairman is now avoiding the media and also not making any public appearance, party insiders said.

"Why would we run if the party chairman cannot be sure of our candidates' win?" a JP senior leader said.

"He [Quader] actually keeps mum so that the party can pull out from the race if things do not go in his favour," he told this correspondent.

Quader last appeared before public at a rally of the party in Dhaka city on November 14.

The Daily Star could not reach Quader for comments as he didn't respond to calls and texts yesterday.