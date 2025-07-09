JP splits deepen as top leaders ousted

Participating in the next national election amid ongoing mob violence and a lack of security would be like "jumping into a pond with hands and feet tied," said Shameem Haider Patwari, newly appointed secretary general of the Jatiya Party (JP), yesterday.

He also announced the removal of three top leaders -- Anisul Islam Mahmud, Ruhul Amin Hawlader, and Mujibul Haque Chunnu -- from all party positions in line with the JP charter.

In response, the three leaders held a press conference in the capital, rejecting their removal and calling JP Chairman GM Quader's move illegal. They said they do not accept his decisions and plan to participate in the party's upcoming council.

WHAT SHAMEEM SAID

Speaking to reporters at his office in Dhaka, Shameem said JP's participation in the election depends on whether the government and the Election Commission ensure security and a level playing field.

"If there's no security, if mob violence continues, then taking part in the election will be like jumping into a pond with hands and feet tied," he said.

He stressed the need for visible government action to create a safe and fair environment. "The government must ensure all political parties can participate safely," he added.

Shameem also said the party has been unable to secure a venue for holding its council. "We booked a hall, but the authorities cancelled it citing security reasons," he said.

Noting that holding national elections is a massive task, he said JP would decide on participating after observing whether the government and the EC are capable of managing it properly.

STATEMENTS FROM ANISUL, HAWLADER, AND CHUNNU

At a press briefing at Hawlader's office in Gulshan, the three ousted leaders claimed the meeting in which they were removed was not valid, as only the secretary general can convene such a meeting under party rules.

"GM Quader cannot call such a meeting. The decision is unconstitutional -- we remain in our posts," said Anisul.

On Monday, GM Quader removed Senior Co-Chairman Anisul, Co-Chairman Hawlader, and Secretary General Chunnu, replacing Chunnu with Shameem as the new secretary general. With this, 11 JP leaders have been removed in the past week, deepening party tensions.

Anisul demanded that the clause of the party charter enabling the chairman to unilaterally appoint or remove leaders be repealed, calling it undemocratic. "No democratic party should have such an autocratic provision," he said.

He also accused GM Quader of seizing control when former chairman HM Ershad was gravely ill. "He has acted autocratically in every matter," Anisul said.

Chunnu alleged that GM Quader promoted 28 party members without consulting him, despite his role as secretary general. "When I was an MP, he was a private company manager," he said. "The only reason we accepted him as chairman is because he is Ershad's brother."

Chunnu insisted they would not leave the party and would attend the council. "We built this party. If our voices are ignored, we will take further steps."

Hawlader, who served as JP secretary general for 17 years, called the removals a conspiracy. "GM Quader is destroying the party. No responsible leader would act this way," he said.