JP splits again, Raushan new faction chief

Raushan Ershad and Kazi Mamunur Rashid have been elected chairman and secretary general of Jatiyo Party by its council, which officially split the party again.

The party had split five times before.

GM Quader leads a faction of the JP which has 11 MPs in parliament.

The JP's council, held yesterday at city's Institution of Engineers, also made Kazi Firoz Rashid executive chairman and Syed Abu Hossain senior co-chairman of the party.

Besides, Saidur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, Rahgir Almahe Saad Ershad, Golam Sarwar Milon and Shunil Suvho Roy were elected co-chairman of the party.

The names of all the central committee members would be announced within three to four days, sources said.

It was announced in the council that Saad Ershad, son of Raushan Ershad, would act the party's chairman in the absence Raushan.

Around five thousand councilors and delegates elected the new leadership and approved the new committee of Jatiyo Party.

Leaders of different political parties including Krishak Sramik Janata League President Kader Siddique, Jatiyo Party (Monju) secretary general Sheikh Shahidul Islam and Bangladesh Islami Front Chairman MA Matin delivered congratulatory speech in the programme.

Diplomats and representatives of different foreign missions in Dhaka were also present at the programme.

The tenure of central executive committee of Jatiyo Party expired in December 2022.

Addressing the council, Raushan said JP would have been lost if the council had not been held. "We would have lost thousands of leaders and activists if the council was not held," she added.

She urged those who left the party to return.

"I don't want to misuse the powers of chairman. I want to decentralise my power," she said.

At present opposition leader GM Quader is chairman of a faction of JP while Mujibul Haque Chunnu is the secretary general.

Raushan in late January relieved JP chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu from their post and announced to take charge as the party's chairman.

Raushan, widow of JP founder HM Ershad, made the announcement following Jatiyo Party's debacle in the January 7 elections in which JP managed to get win in only 11 seats, the party's worst performance since 1991.

Raushan and her son didn't participate in the election due to their conflict with GM Quader over giving nomination.

Many JP leaders blamed GM Quader and Chunnu behind the party's debacle in the election.

GM Quader so far expelled at least 30 leaders including several top leaders of the party like Kazi Firoz Rashid, Abu Hossain Babla and Shunil Suvho Roy centering the January 7 national election.

Meanwhile, JP (Japa) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday said JP led by GM Quade is the original Jatiya Party.

"Jatiyo Party remains united under the leadership of GM Quader," he added.