JP seeks role of opposition again

GM Quader says polls ‘not held in proper manner’; party activists stage demo in the capital for resignation of Quader, Chunnu

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader has said his party wants to play the role of an opposition party in the 12th parliament.

"We had been on the opposition bench and this time too we want to sit on the opposition bench," he told reporters after taking oath as an MP at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban yesterday.

Earlier in the day, several hundred JP leaders and activists staged protests in front of the party chairman's Banani office demanding resignation of Quader and Mujibul Haque Chunnu, secretary general of the party.

Quader said, "We want to play a people-oriented role and raise public interest issues before parliament."

Asked about the JP's poor showing in Sunday's polls, he said, "The election was not held in a proper manner. In some cases, the election was held properly but in many cases it was not conducted properly."

He alleged that many polling booths were captured for stuffing ballots and the JP leaders and activists were harassed.

"I don't believe our popularity is low or that the Jatiyo Party doesn't have support among the people," he added.

Asked about the protests in front of his office, Quader said, "Some people are demonstrating to make the party questionable and to malign our image.

"What was done regarding participating in the polls was done through discussions with all leaders of the party. You know everything does not happen in the same way all the time."

During the demonstrations in the morning, JP leaders and activists demanded that Quader and Chunnu step down from their posts as they held them responsible for the party's polls debacle, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, a JP presidium member, told The Daily Star.

JP leaders chanted slogans demanding actions against the duo. Several top JP leaders and those from Dhaka South and North city units joined the protest.

As the situation became tense, police personnel were deployed in front of the JP chairman's office. They barred the party men from entering the office.

The JP won only 11 seats in Sunday's polls, the worst election results of the party since 1991.

Speaking to The Daily Star, JP praesidium member Shafiqul Islam alleged that Quader and Chunnu defrauded most of the party candidates.

"They [Quader and Chunnu] compromised with the government over seat-sharing to ensure victories for some party leaders of their choice, including the chairman's wife Sherifa Quader. They didn't think about the rest of the 240 Jatiyo Party candidates," he added.