JP rift deepens as new secretary general slates election climate

Ousted leaders reject removal

The Jatiya Party's internal crisis has intensified, with newly appointed Secretary General Shameem Haider Patwari warning that contesting the next general election amid mob violence and insecurity would be like "jumping into a pond with hands and feet tied".

He also said that three top leaders – Anisul Islam Mahmud, Ruhul Amin Hawlader and Mujibul Haque Chunnu – have been removed from the party in line with the JP charter.

Meanwhile, Anisul, Hawlader and Chunnu, at a press conference in Dhaka today, rejected their removal from the party saying that the JP chairman GM Quader's actions in this regard was illegal.

They claimed that Quader unlawfully relieved them of all party positions.

They also said they do not accept his decisions and will take part in the party's upcoming council.

WHAT SHAMEEM SAID

While talking to reporters at his office in Dhaka, Shameem said it depends on the government and the election commission whether JP will participate in the next national elections.

"If there is no security in the country, if there is no level playing field and if ongoing mob violence continues, then participating in the election will be tantamount to jumping into a pond with hands and feet tied," he said.

He said the government will have to take actions to get rid of these problems.

"The government will have to show that all political parties will be able to participate in the election with security," Shameem said.

He added JP is yet to get any hall room available for holding council.

"We booked a hall. But the authorities cancelled the booking citing security reasons," he added.

Commenting that holding a national election is a vast undertaking, Shameem said, "We will take a decision regarding participating in the polls after observing whether the government and the election commission gained the capabilities of carrying out such activities."

BRIEFING OF ANISUL, HAWLADER AND CHUNNU

At a press conference at Hawlader's office in Dhaka's Gulshan, the three senior leaders, who were removed from all party posts, said the meeting in which the decision to remove them was made could not have been called by GM Quader.

"According to the party constitution, only the Secretary General can convene such a meeting. Therefore, the decisions taken against us are not valid — we remain in our respective positions," Anisul said.

JP Chairman GM Quader relieved Senior Co-Chairman Anisul, Co-Chairman Hawlader, and Secretary General Chunnu from all posts of the party on Monday.

On the same day, Quader appointed Shameem as the party's new Secretary General.

With this, a total of 11 JP leaders have been relieved of duties over the past week, deepening the unrest within the party.

Anisul demanded the cancellation of the section of the JP charter under which they were removed, saying, "No democratic political party can have such an autocratic provision. It allows the chairman to take decisions alone, including appointing or removing anyone from the party. This clause must be repealed."

Anisul also alleged that GM Quader took over the position of co-chairman by force when then-chairman HM Ershad was ill.

"GM Quader has shown autocratic behaviour in every matter," he said.

Mujibul Haque said Quader promoted 28 individuals within the party, yet he, as secretary general, was not informed.

"I am in no way less qualified than GM Quader. When I was a Member of Parliament, he was a manager at a private company. The only reason we accepted him as party chairman is because he is HM Ershad's brother," he said.

Mujibul added, "We will not leave the Jatiya Party. We will not let it break apart. We have contributed the most to this party. We will go to the council, and if our voices are not heard there, we will take further steps."

Hawlader, who served as JP secretary general for 17 years, said the recent removals are part of a conspiracy by a powerful group.

"GM Quader is harming the party. No responsible politician would act the way he is acting," he said.