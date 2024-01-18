JP Parliamentary Party holding meeting in JS

The Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party (JPPP) is holding a meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today.

The meeting started around 12:10pm, Hafiz Uddin, a JP lawmaker, told The Daily Star.

JPPP, in the meeting, will discuss the party's role in the 12th parliament formed through the January 7 national election, he added.

Although it is not yet certain who the opposition in parliament will be, JPPP will elect the leader, deputy leader, and chief whip of the opposition in the meeting.

JP were the opposition in the previous parliament.

According to the rules of procedure of parliament, the Speaker decides who the opposition will be.

During the meeting, party Chairman GM Quader and Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud are likely to be elected the opposition leader and deputy leader respectively, said JP sources.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu is likely to be elected as the opposition chief whip, sources also said.