JP office vandalised in Thakurgaon

Gono Odhikar Parishad men blocked road in Panchagarh

Leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad vandalised the Haripur upazila unit office of Jatiya Party in Thakurgaon this afternoon, protesting the attack on its President Nurul Haque Nur in Dhaka yesterday.

Protesters also vandalised furniture and set them on fire while chanting slogans against Jatiya Party and its leaders, said witnesses at the scene.

Earlier, Gono Odhikar men brought out a procession from Bot Toli area in the upazila headquarters and paraded through different streets.

When the procession reached near the JP office, the activists began vandalising it, they added.

Md Jakaria Mandal, officer-in-charge of Haripur Police Station, said the protesters vandalised furniture of the office and set fire to it around 2:00pm.

On information, police rushed to the spot but the attackers had fled by then.

No one was injured in the incident, the OC said, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further untoward incidents.

No case was filed with the police station in this connection until the filing of this report as of 7:30pm.

In the morning, Gono Odhikar activists staged demonstrations at Sher-e-Bangla intersection in Panchagarh town and blocked the Panchagarh-Dhaka highway.

Police later forced them to withdraw the barricade, after which the protesters brought out another procession in the town.