JP lawmakers urge PM to hold dialogue to resolve crisis

Several Jatiya Party MPs today told parliament that the country's economic situation may worsen if a one-sided election is held in the country.

Participating in discussion on a bill, they also called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to hold dialogue to find a solution to the ongoing political crisis across the country.

While participating in the discussion on "Districts (Extension to the Chattogram Hill Tracts) Bill", JP MP Shameem Haider Patwary expressed fear that the economic situation of the country may deteriorate in the future if there is a one-sided election.

"People are panicked. Since the government is in power, the power to resolve [the ongoing crisis] is also in its hands."

Another JP MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said today the whole country is in turmoil. Fighting is taking place at different places during the ongoing blockade programme.

He also said the country is heading towards a situation like that of 2014 elections.

Hafiz Uddin said, "Garment workers are taking to the streets … The Election Commission is saying that polls will be held on time. How will the elections be held? Like that of 2014? What is the answer?"

About the ongoing movement of RMG workers, JP MP Kazi Firoz Rashid said garment workers who were killed in police firing, took to the streets only to press home their demand to increase wages.

"They took to the streets out of their pain and hunger. But they were shot dead," he added.