JP lawmakers raise voice for RMG workers' pay hike

Opposition Jatiya Party MPs today in parliament raised their voices for protecting the rights of garment workers and increasing their monthly wages.

They said this while participating in the discussion on Labour (amendment) Bill.

"A worker who works in the industry cannot afford to eat for the whole month and cannot pay his child's school fees with his/her monthly wage. After 20 days their salary finishes. This has to be reconsidered," JP MP Shameem Haider Patwary said.

He also said some quarters argue that if the salary of garment workers is increased, some garments will be forced to shut down.

"You (owners of garments) have made profits for the last 25 years, but you can't take the risk... ? In 25 years, they have built multiple houses for themselves... many also sent their children abroad for studies," he said.

JP MP Fakhrul Imam said today the garments industry is in a difficult situation. The government and garment owners should pay attention to this.

WHAT THE BILL SAYS

The bill was passed increasing the maternity leave from 112 days to 120 days (eight days).

State Minister for Labour Munnujan Sufian, placed the Bill in the House which was passed by voice votes.

At present, a female worker can avail of 16 weeks as maternity leave -- eight weeks before the birth of a baby and eight weeks after the birth.